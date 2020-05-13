COVID-19 Testing Planned For Non-English Speakers
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, the local Cultural Center Coalition, and Bryan Health are partnering to provide an additional COVID-19 testing opportunity, specifically for those served by cultural centers. Those who experience symptoms of COVID-19 can register in advance through their cultural center or the Health Department’s hotline at 402-441-8006. The testing will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 15 at Lincoln High School, 2229 “J” Street (north parking lot). Interpreters will be available to assist those whose primary language is not English.
Participating cultural centers include:
- Asian Community and Cultural Center, lincolnasiancenter.org, 402-477-3446
- El Centro de las Americas, elcentrone.org, 402-474-3950
- Good Neighbor Community Center, gncclincoln.org, 402-474-3950
- Malone Community Center, malonecenter.org, 402-474-1110
- Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, poncatribe-ne.org, 402-857-3391
“The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is for all of us to understand and follow the guidance of our public health experts,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. “That’s why it’s so important that all who call Lincoln home, no matter what language they speak, can easily access accurate and timely information about how to protect themselves and others. I want to give special thanks to our Cultural Center Coalition leaders who are collaborating with our Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and Bryan Health to make this free testing event possible.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell. Those with symptoms who cannot attend the Friday event are urged to seek testing through Bryan Health or CHI St. Elizabeth. Language interpretation is available to help those with symptoms to sign up (BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com) and to assist at the testing sites by calling LLCHD at 402-441-8006.
Those who test positive for COVID-19 may receive care packages from the Cultural Center Coalition and the Health Department that include information and resources to help with quarantine or isolation.
