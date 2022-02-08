Covid-19 Risk Remains High In Lancaster County–Improvement Shown In Overall Situation
Lincoln, NE (February 8, 2022) “We’re on the right track” according to Health Director Pat Lopez, as she opened her weekly briefing on Covid-19 today. We’re making progress, and we need to thank a lot of people who are taking action, she said.
The Covid-19 Risk Dial will remain in the Red, or severe category, for the coming week.
The progress, however, is showing up in a rapidly dropping case load. The number of cases dropped sharply, and Covid-19 tests are coming back from labs about 14% positive. “We would like to see the rate drop to 10% or below”, Lopez said.
Hospital patients being treated for Covid are dropping, but still remain high, she said. The average patient load was 122 the past week, down from a high weekly average of 149 a month ago.
The Health Director cautioned, however, that removing protective measures too quickly risked losing all the progress made against the virus. She said the Directed Health Measure, including the mask requirement, will remain in effect for two more weeks, until February 25.
Lopez said the opening of the first “Hospital de-compression” beds is also helping to absorb some of the load. Those extra beds are located in long term care facilities, and are being sponsored by the State.