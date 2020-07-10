Covid 19 Risk Dial Rises in Lincoln
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has raised the Covid 19 risk dial from “Moderate” to “High”. The dial has been in the Moderate range for four weeks. “This is an important signal” said the Mayor. “We need to get more serious about fighting this virus” calling it a clear reversal of progress.
170 new cases were reported in Lincoln in the past week, and 75 percent of all new cases have been among individuals under the age of 40.
“If we want school to open in the fall, if we want businesses open, if we want to watch Husker Football this fall” she said, the public will need to pay more attention to risk factors and steps such as mask wearing and social distancing.
“We expect to end this week with the highest number cases since late May” added Health Director Pat Lopez.