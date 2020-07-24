Covid-19 Risk Dial Moving Up
Lincoln, NE (July 24, 2020) — The City-County Health Department has raised its Covid-19 risk dial. For the past week, it’s been in the low portion of Orange, the color that indicates a high risk of spread. For the coming week, the dial will be in the middle of the Orange range. An additional 49 cases were confirmed today.
“We have taken another step backward in the fight against Covid-19” said Health Director Pat Lopez.
Over the 3 past weeks, the rolling average has increased from 17 to 47, according to Lopez. “The trend gives us a better look at our local situation.” Over the past month, she said, the number of weekly cases has risen from 89 to 331 last week. So far this week, with Saturday’s figure yet to be added, the total number of confirmed new cases is 300. “This raises the possibility that we may set another record this week” said Lopez.
Again this week, she said, the biggest age group represented is 20-29.