COVID-19 Records Request Seeks Statewide Race, Ethnicity Data
(KFOR NEWS May 15, 2020) The ACLU of Nebraska and The COVID Tracking Project submitted a joint open records request to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) that seeks data on the total number of positive COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska disaggregated by race and ethnicity.
The groups hope to expedite the release of the information, which officials have committed to share before June.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and Douglas County Health Department have both published data on race and ethnicity, showing Nebraskans of color are being disproportionately impacted by the virus. However, similar statewide data remains unavailable. The American Medical Association reports that Nebraska is one of just four states that have not released statewide data on the race and ethnicity of COVID-19 patients in either confirmed cases or fatalities.
“This is a key racial justice issue that shouldn’t have to wait,” said Rose Godinez, legal and policy counsel at the ACLU of Nebraska. “Public health experts have stressed the importance of demographic information in responding to this outbreak. We are trying to get everyone this critical information on a faster timeline.”
In partnership with the Antiracist Research and Policy Center, The COVID Tracking Project compiles race and ethnicity data from every state that reports it to fully capture the impact of the outbreak on vulnerable communities.
Christopher Petrella, Ph.D., director of engagement at the Antiracist Research and Policy Center, said that the emerging presence of county-level data validates the importance of using race and ethnicity as units of analysis and evaluation in any public health response to coronavirus.
“Without a clear picture of the racialized impact of this virus, Nebraska is going to miss opportunities to protect its residents; it’s that simple,” Petrella said. “Accurate, consistent, and transparent data in this area will equip public health leaders and elected officials to make the best possible decisions on where to devote resources.”
READ MORE: People are again starting to plan travel