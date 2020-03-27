      Breaking News
Coronavirus Information & Local Closings

COVID-19 Pandemic Leads Kawasaki In Lincoln To Shuts Down

Mar 27, 2020 @ 12:00pm

(KFOR NEWS  March 27, 2020)   Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. announced it is shutting down beginning Monday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Our partner, 10/11 NOW reports Kawasaki Motors, located in northwest Lincoln expects to be closed for two weeks but that could be extended dependent upon changes in the local COVID-19 situation and direction from the local, state or federal government.  Information for employees during this time is available here.

Kawasaki Motors produces all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, personal watercraft, recreation utility vehicles, and passenger rail cars.

READ MORE:  Governor Ricketts executive order allows take out of mixed drinks with lids

