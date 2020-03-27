COVID-19 Pandemic Leads Kawasaki In Lincoln To Shuts Down
(KFOR NEWS March 27, 2020) Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. announced it is shutting down beginning Monday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Our partner, 10/11 NOW reports Kawasaki Motors, located in northwest Lincoln expects to be closed for two weeks but that could be extended dependent upon changes in the local COVID-19 situation and direction from the local, state or federal government. Information for employees during this time is available here.
Kawasaki Motors produces all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, personal watercraft, recreation utility vehicles, and passenger rail cars.
