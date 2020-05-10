COVID-19 Increases Continue in Nebraska as Businesses Reopen
LINCOLN, Neb. – Businesses have started reopening in Nebraska, even as the number of coronavirus cases continues to surge, raising concerns amid medical experts. Projections had long suggested that the pandemic would peak at the end of April in Nebraska.
But a local media reported that the chief of the division of infectious diseases at the University of Nebraska Medical Center says it appears that cases have only plateaued at best. Nebraska had 8,234 confirmed cases as of Sunday, up 403 from Saturday. The number of deaths increased by 4 to currently at 96.
