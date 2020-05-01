Covid-19 Impact on Crime in Lincoln
During Friday’s Mayoral press conference Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister reported on recent local crime statistics. Chief Bliemeister cited that the average number of weekly calls for service have decreased significantly in recent weeks.
Chief Bliemeister stressed that citizens should not hesitate to call for service during this time. He also summarized a reduced number of traffic accidents, correlating to reduced traffic levels and nice weather.
Finally, chief Bliemeister discussed and increase in the number of mental health calls during this same time period. Part 1 crime including auto larceny has increased by 100%. Citizens are encourage to lock car doors and keep things of value out of unattended
vehicles. A final word of caution to be on the lookout for fraudulent behavior and financial scams. Additional information can be found here.