COVID-19 Found In Some Animals at Lincoln Children’s Zoo
LINCOLN–(KFOR/10-11 Now Oct. 13)–Some animals at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo have been infected with COVID-19
Sarah Wood at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo told our partner, 10/11 NOW, animal keepers noticed symptoms over the weekend. Sumatran tigers and snow leopards are being treated with steroids and antibiotics to prevent secondary infection.
The zoo’s on-site veterinarian will be watching tigers and snow leopards and Zoo staff will manage the cats’ access to outdoor habitats.
Wood says the public is not, nor has been, at any risk.