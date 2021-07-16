Covid 19 Death Reported In Lincoln
Lincoln, NE (July 16, 2021) Lincoln had another death from Covid 19 today. He was a man in his 50’s, and was in a local hospital at the time.
The Lancaster County death toll from the pandemic now stands at 241. The City-County health department also reported eight new cases of the virus today.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):
- Monday, July 19, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses
- Wednesday, July 21, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses
- Thursday, July 22, First United Methodist Church, 2723 N. 50th St. – first and second doses
- Friday, July 23, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 27 with 15 from Lancaster County (1 on a ventilator) and 12 from other communities (6 on ventilators).
Risk Dial: Green, signifies a minimal and controlled level of COVID-19 in Lancaster County, meaning transmission is low.
Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive-through testing is available from:
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge, 402-435-5300 and South West Family, 402-420-1300.
- Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store. Tests are conducted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 402-207-9377. The last day of testing through Test Nebraska sites is July 18.
Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.