Court Documents Reveal School Officials Were Made Aware of Teacher’s Relationship with Student

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 25)–New details in the case involving a former Norris High School teacher, who was allegedly involved in a sexual relationship with a student.

According to court documents, school officials at Norris knew last month about the relationship between 23-year-old Lillie Bowman and a student that had started in March. A Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy wrote that the relationship between Bowman and the student was reported to school administration in April and no investigation was done. However, the school district says they did investigate but said the rumors “appeared unfounded” at the time.

A search warrant of Bowman’s southwest Lincoln apartment provides more detail into the investigation that started May 14, after a parent of a Norris student and a friend of Bowman’s told investigators they believed Bowman was in a sexual relationship with a teenage Norris student.

Bowman was arrested May 19 on suspicion of sexual abuse of a student last week.