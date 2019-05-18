Court Challenges Opened to Private Wind Power Lines

Groups that want to install wind-energy transmission lines on private property now face new obstacles from Nebraska landowners under a newly signed state law.

Governor Pete Ricketts approved a measure Friday that gives landowners a better opportunity to challenge such projects in court. It’s aimed at a new power line that’s planned for the north central Nebraska Sandhills.

It allows a court challenge if a public power company, such as the Nebraska Public Power District, tries to use eminent domain to build power lines to privately developed wind or solar farms.

