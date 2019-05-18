Court Challenges Opened to Private Wind Power Lines

Groups that want to install wind-energy transmission lines on private property now face new obstacles from Nebraska landowners under a newly signed state law.

Governor Pete Ricketts approved a measure Friday that gives landowners a better opportunity to challenge such projects in court. It’s aimed at a new power line that’s planned for the north central Nebraska Sandhills.

It allows a court challenge if a public power company, such as the Nebraska Public Power District, tries to use eminent domain to build power lines to privately developed wind or solar farms.

READ MORE: 2019 “Be Waterwise” Winners Announced

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Another Arrest Made in Death of a Council Bluffs Man Department of Corrections Inmate Dies U.S. Beef Gains Full Access to Japan 2019 “Be Waterwise” Winners Announced New Mayor and Council Members To Be Sworn In State Unemployment Rate Increases