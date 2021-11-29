Court Blocks Vax Mandate–Governor Calls Ruling Important For Rural Nebraska
Lincoln, NE (November 29, 2021) Governor Pete Ricketts said on his statewide call-in show, heard Monday on KFOR, that a Federal Judge’s Ruling is particularly important for rural health care facilities that are already struggling to maintain adequate staffing. The Judge, in St. Louis, ruled that the administration’s requirement that all health care workers be vaccinated cannot go info effect.
The Governor said the ruling is far from the end of the road. “The Federal Government will probably take that to the Eighth Circuit Court, whatever side loses there will probably take it to the U.S. Supreme Court, so there’s going to be a number of legal steps along the way.”
Nebraska’s Attorney General, Doug Peterson, announced the victory in a statement Monday afternoon. The Governor predicted that, if it goes into effect, the mandate for health care workers will be particularly devastating for Nebraskans.
“I’ve talked to administrators, for example, who are telling me they would, for example, have to stop delivering babies because they wouldn’t have enough staff, so this would actually impact the quality of care that we would be providing in our rural settings especially.”
The court’s preliminary injunction enjoined the Biden Administration from enforcing the vaccine mandate on any “Medicare- and Medicaid-certified [healthcare] providers and suppliers within the States of Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.”
Attorney General Doug Peterson explained it this way: “This means that healthcare workers will not need to be vaccinated in order to keep their jobs and that healthcare administrators will not need to implement the federal government’s vaccine policies. In enjoining the mandate, the court concluded that CMS did not have the authority to issue the mandate and that the mandate was arbitrary and capricious.”
Updates on all three lawsuits in response to federal vaccine mandates can be found here.