Couple Found Shot Friday Inside NW Lancaster County Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 6)–A 62-year-old woman is dead and her 62-year-old husband is in extremely critical condition at a Lincoln hospital, after an incident at their home Friday near NW 98th and West Adams Street, just east of Pawnee Lake.

According to Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin, deputies are trying to find out what transpired inside the home before the death and injury happened. He says Joann Boshart suffered a gunshot wound and died, while her husband, Robert Boshart, was wounded. Houchin would not specify where both were wounded.

It was just before 2pm Friday that deputies were contacted about a welfare check to the Boshart’s home after she didn’t show up to drive a school bus at Malcolm Public Schools. Investigators found the couple with gunshot wounds, alongside a firearm at the scene.

Video evidence shows they were the only two in the home at the time of the shooting.