County Treasurer Guilty

Lancaster County Treasurer Andy Stebbing has pleaded no contest to four charges related to his private sale of vehicles. Stebbing entered the plea as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Stebbing was charged with using online sites to sell 12 vehicles in a 12-month period, but not reporting the income from the sales or the accurate amount on the bills of sale. State law requires anyone selling more than eight vehicles in a 12-month span to have a dealer’s license.

Stebbing is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 7. He faces up to one year in jail on each of the four charges. Stebbing lost his race for re-election in the primary last spring.

