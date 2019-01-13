County Roads Present Plowing Challenge

Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman urges caution for Lancaster County residents while driving on County roads until they have been cleared of snow. Crews plow the major roads first, and then move into subdivisions. Dingman says Lancaster County has all available trucks and motor grader crews out working to clear Lancaster County roads.

The County has more than 1,100 miles of gravel roads, and the clearing operation is expected to take approximately 2.5 days to complete. County crews work in daytime hours only, butwill continue their work on Sunday. Engineer Dingman urged extreme caution as snow begins to blow and drift, especially in the southern part of Lancaster County. Additionally, she warned that many cars have been abandoned on County roads due to the storm.