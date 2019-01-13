County Roads Present Plowing Challenge

Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman urges caution for Lancaster County residents while driving on County roads until they have been cleared of snow. Crews plow the major roads first, and then move into subdivisions. Dingman says Lancaster County has all available trucks and motor grader crews out working to clear Lancaster County roads.

The County has more than 1,100 miles of gravel roads, and the clearing operation is expected to take approximately 2.5 days to complete. County crews work in daytime hours only, butwill continue their work on Sunday. Engineer Dingman urged extreme caution as snow begins to blow and drift, especially in the southern part of Lancaster County. Additionally, she warned that many cars have been abandoned on County roads due to the storm.

Dingman urged drivers to allow additional time to reach their destination while her crews work to clear County roads.
ALSO READ:  City Parking Ban 
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Snow Emergency In Effect Nebraska Wesleyan Men’s Basketball Action this Weekend City of Lincoln Continues to Battle Snowfall Armed Robbery in Northwest Lincoln Adult Store Volunteers Sought to Shape Livestock Regulations Lincoln Snowfall Matches Forecast Amount