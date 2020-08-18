County COVID Count Approaches 3,500
(KFOR NEWS August 18, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 19 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lancaster County on Monday, bringing the community total to 3,486. The number of deaths in the community remains at 19.
Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:
Recoveries: up from 1,601 to 1,614
Overall positivity rate:
- Lancaster County – remains at 6.7 percent
- State – remains at 9.4 percent
- National – remains at 9 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 15 with seven from Lancaster County and eight from other communities (two on ventilators).
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms, please get tested. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.
The testing process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive through test sites include:
- Bryan Health: LifePointe, 7501 S. 27th St.
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., northwest corner of the mall.
- Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, northwest corner of the mall. Test Nebraska appointment times are from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. today through Saturday.
The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at “Orange,” indicating a high risk of the virus spreading. Residents are advised to follow these recommendations to protect themselves and others:
- Stay home if possible.
- Stay at least six feet away from others.
- Wear face coverings.
- Wash hands frequently.
- Those at risk of complications from COVID-19 should continue to minimize close contact with others.
