County Board Salutes First Responders And Volunteers For Fire Fighting Efforts

Lincoln, NE (November 1, 2022) The Lancaster County Board adopted a Proclamation Tuesday thanking and saluting all the County Employees and Volunteers who helped fight two large grass fires a week ago Sunday.

County Emergency Management Director Jim Davidsaver began the discussion by thanking fire fighters, law enforcement personnel, 911 dispatchers, County engineering employees and all other staff members who help protect the County every day, and heaped praise on the additional volunteers who also helped fight the fires. He also thanked Farmers who pitched in to protect their property and that of their neighbors.

Sheriff Terry Wagner, County Engineer Pam Dingman, and representatives of several Fire Departments all recognized their employees and volunteers who pitched in to subdue the fires.

Hallam Fire Chief Ryan Skillet told the County Board that fighting the blazes was a joint effort among all those who turned out to help.

See the County Board’s proclamation by clicking here.