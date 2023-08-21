County Board Considering General Fund Budget That Includes Additional Money

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 21)–An increase of about 5% for this upcoming fiscal year Lancaster County general fund budget.

That’s mostly due to overcrowding at the County Jail and 15 new jobs in several other departments. The $147-million budget plan includes nearly $7-million in additional money. County Board members, meanwhile, are planning to reduce the property tax rate by 3-and-a-half cents.

A public hearing on the county budget is set for a week from tomorrow (Tuesday), with Board members planning to finalize it with a vote on September 5.