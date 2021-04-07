Country Superstar Eric Church To Start Upcoming Concert Tour In Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 7)–Country music superstar Eric Church will kickoff his “The Gather Again Tour” in Lincoln on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, May 7 at 10am at all Ticketmaster locations in Lincoln and Omaha.
Church’s last visit to Nebraska was in January 2019, when he was on the “Double Down Tour” and performed at Omaha’s CHI Health Center. While the “The Gather Again Tour” will start in Lincoln, the tour will also make a stop in Omaha on Feb. 11, 2022.