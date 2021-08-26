Count me O-U-T

I’ve never been a big fan of Mountain Dew. It was just to sweet for my tastes. IF it was super, super cold I could certainly drink it, but I’ve never gone out of my way to buy a bottle.
I am however a BIG FAN of Cheetos. Maybe not the Flaming Hot ones, but certainly good to g0 on the regular ol Cheetos.
This comes as no surprise. Mountain Dew and Cheetos are getting together for a new flavor. Welcome to the market Flamin Hot Dew. The new flavor will be available starring August 30th. The Flamin Hot Mountain Dew is said to have the sweet citrus of DEW and the spicy goodness of Flaming Hot Cheetos. Need more? The folks at Mountain Dew will also make a whole line of new Faming Hot Dew merch available next month.
My apologizes to Mountain Dew and Chester Chetto. I will not be trying your new product. Will you? Then I guess you will want to make a comment. Please do…email me your thoughts at [email protected] I’d love to hear what you think of this new marriage of flavors