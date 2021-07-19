Council To Hold Hearing/Vote On Police Chief Nominee
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 19)–Lincoln City Council members meet this afternoon for their regular meeting and one item on the agenda has an important resolution up for approval.
There will be a public hearing, then a vote by the council to approve Teresa Ewins to be Lincoln’s next police chief. Ewins, who is a commander with the San Francisco Police Department, was selected by Mayor Gaylor Baird late last month, following a week of public forums with four finalists for the job.
If approved, Ewins will start the job August 30th.