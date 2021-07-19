      Weather Alert

Council To Hold Hearing/Vote On Police Chief Nominee

Jul 19, 2021 @ 8:00am

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 19)–Lincoln City Council members meet this afternoon for their regular meeting and one item on the agenda has an important resolution up for approval.

There will be a public hearing, then a vote by the council to approve Teresa Ewins to be Lincoln’s next police chief. Ewins, who is a commander with the San Francisco Police Department, was selected by Mayor Gaylor Baird late last month, following a week of public forums with four finalists for the job.

If approved, Ewins will start the job August 30th.

 

 

Connect With Us Listen To Us On