Council To Consider Union Contract For Group of City Employees

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 19)–A union contract between the Public Association of Government Employees and the City of Lincoln will be considered by the Lincoln City Council, but nothing is final until after a public hearing or a vote can be done, which could be as early as next Monday.

The proposed contract before the City Council is one the union denied in August. At stake for the union is pay and they rejected a 3% increase offered by the city, saying it wasn’t good enough to address inflation and shortages in staffing. The proposed deal does extend the city’s new parental leave policy to union members, who consist of about 500 street maintenance, technical and clerical employees.

If the Council decides to move ahead and approve the contract, the union could appeal it to the Commission of Industrial Relations.