Council to Consider Rental Housing Inspections

A new ordinance was brought forth to City Council members, Monday, with a stated goal of improving the adequacy and conditions of rental units in Lincoln.

Neighborhood leaders and Collective Impact Lincoln are urging Council members to address what they call Lincoln’s housing crisis by implementing a periodic interior inspection program and by addressing housing affordability.

“For the past two years, Collective Impact Lincoln has been at neighbors’ doors, listening to their thoughts and concerns about their communities,” said Nancy Petitto, program manager at Collective Impact Lincoln. “It is absolutely clear from our deep conversations that adequate, affordable, and humane housing is a major and constant concern among residents. This ordinance is an encouraging first step.”

According to the Housing Crisis report from Collective Impact Lincoln, 91% of extremely low-income families spend more than one-third of their income on rent. In addition, only 39,000 rental units are inspected annually with few requirements from the landlord, including little to no inspection of the interior space of units. City ordinances and incentives that encourage construction of economical units for low-income families can help address this crisis.

Collective Impact Lincoln encourages community members to address their concerns and show support at the May 6 public hearing at the Lincoln City Council’s office.

For more information about this ordinance, contact:

Magdalena Cazarez

Communications Director

Nebraska Appleseed

402-438-8853

mcazarez@neappleseed.org

