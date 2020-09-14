Council Salutes Slain Police Officer, Supports Dreamers.
Lincoln, NE (September 14, 2020) The Lincoln City Council passed a resolution today (Monday) extending “highest tribute” to late Police Department Investigator Mario Herrera. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird called Herrera “a force for good” in many aspects of life.
The Council also passed a resolution supporting continuation of a Federal Policy allowing “Dreamers” to legally work and live in the country. Dreamers are individuals who were brought as children to the country by parents who immigrated illegally.
Council members approved an updated fee schedule for ambulance services for the next two years to help pay for the higher operating costs during the Covid 19 pandemic.
Also approved Monday was a resolution providing needed zoning changes for the planned new Cancer Center to be built by Bryan Health and 40th and Rokeby Road.