Council OK’s Game Day Bar Expansions
Lincoln, NE (October 5, 2020) The Lincoln City Council has approved two measures aimed at boosting bar and restaurant business on this fall’s four Husker home football game days. The first will allow food and drink establishments to apply for special permits to allow them to expand on to city property such as sidewalks and streets. The second will allow expanded use of special event licenses.
Assistant City Attorney Tonya Peters told the council the ordinance is considered “experimental”, and is written only to include the four home games scheduled this fall.
“Currently they can have special events, and Special Designated Licenses only on non-home football games. This is just expanding that opportunity to home football games.”
Bar and restaurant owners can apply for special expanded liquor operations on the four upcoming Husker home football days. Peters assured the council the permits can be terminated quickly if they become a problem.
“We have it built in that the City Clerk, because of timing, can revoke a permit if it’s necessary. Let’s say we give it a try and it doesn’t work, we can re-consider this.”
The council approved suspending the policy, but each bar owner is still required to request a special permit. Those who want to take advantage of the relaxed rules for the first home game on October 31st will need to apply at the Council’s October 19th meeting.
One of those backing the new authority was Joel Schossow, the owner of two establishments. He told the council people that his social media research has led him to believe that people will come to Lincoln for game days , whether they are able to attend the games or not, and the expanded authority will help keep everyone safe.
“Being able to flow into the street, we would have tables and chairs for every person. It’s not just going to be a free-for-all where everyone would be in a confined area. We would have tables and chairs for people to sit at and enjoy themselves.”