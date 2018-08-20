Council Nixes Game Day Common Area

Lincoln will have a lot of people in the Railyard and around Memorial Stadium on home football gamedays this fall, but they will not be able to roam from bar to bar carrying drinks. The City Council Monday voted “No” on a request from Railyard Bar owners to close Canopy Street and turn into a special designated area: In effect, one large common area between the bars.

Representatives of several bars and restaurants along Canopy Street told the Council that opening up the entire area to common mingling, and allowing patrons to carry drinks from one bar to another, would ease the crowds and spread out the number of people seeking drinks at any given moment.

Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister, however, told the Council that approving the special arrangement on a home football game would create a big challenge. “We have to do the best that we can to manage a large crowd that will be consuming large amounts of alcohol in a very concentrated location.” Bliemeister said that Canopy Street has been closed down several times before, but never on a home football gameday. The difference, he said, is a crowd of 15,000 for a Garth Brooks Concert versus 100,000 for a football game.

“There is an influx of 100,000 people, and providing traffic control is a priority” the Chief said. He said his officers are stretched thin as it is. “We keep the rest of the City at minimum staffing levels, so deep southeast Lincoln, deep northeast Lincoln, we can’t have an expectation that policing services are vacated from those particular spots.”

The Council voted 4-3 to deny the request.

