Council Approves of Blight Designation For NE Lincoln Shopping Center
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 25)–The Lincoln City Council on Monday approved of a blight designation for the Meadowlane Shopping Center off of 70th and Vine Street in northeast Lincoln.
The designation will help get tax increment financing to pay for improvements to the 55-year-old shopping center, similar to what the city did to the Piedmont Shopping Center, now known as the Shoppes at Piedmont, in south-central Lincoln back in 2013.
Council member Bennie Shobe understands that term blighted can create fears of adjusting property taxes, but in this case would have the opposite effect. “We need to have a long, hard discussion about what we’re doing to make our community better,” Shobe said. “This is one of the tools we have to do that. And it’s a good tool.”
Council member Richard Meginnis call the blight designation “a win for everybody”, adding that Hampton Development, who has owned the shopping center building for years, will continue to be good stewards.
Others on the council, like Sandra Washington, also agree this will help the area in the long run. “This kind of investment in these projects really actually end up helping the neighborhood,” Washington said.
Work on fixing up the Meadowlane Shopping Center will include resurfacing of the exterior walls, fixing the roof, putting up signs and improve lighting and sidewalks.