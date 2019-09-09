Council Approves Data Center Plan

The Lincoln City Council Monday approved a package of ordinances paving the way for a proposed new data center that’s projected to employ up to 1,000 people. A yet unnamed company has applied for zoning and land use changes to allow construction of a facility that’s projected to be as large as two million square feet. The location approved Monday is just north and west of Interstate 80 at the 56th street (Highway 77) exit.
The bills approved include a change in the City-County Comprehensive Plan to change the future land use designation from Commercial to Industrial on approximately 135 acres at that site, the City’s annexation of 576 acres, an agreement to zone the property for the data center from Agricultural to Employment Center, and an application for development of the Data Center, including waivers to screening and design standards, height and lot regulations, and limits on uses of the property along Highway 77 and Interstate 80.
The actual company applying for the permit has not been revealed. The application was filed in the name of Agate LLC.
