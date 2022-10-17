Could See Record Cold Morning

(KFOR NEWS October 17, 2022) Tuesday morning’s cold could be record setting.

National Weather Service meteorologist, David Eastlack, told KFOR NEWS the record low for October 18th is 21 degrees set in 1972. The forecasted low for Tuesday morning is expected to be in the low 20’s.

The record low for October 19th is 12 degrees. Eastlack told us the forecast low for Wednesday morning is expected to be in the low 20’s, so no record expected Wednesday morning.

The normal low for this time of year is 40 degrees.

