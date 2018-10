You gotta get a costume for our throwdown Saturday night at VS Arcade Bar (next to the Starlight Lounge) at 8th & Q.

We’ve got Disturbed/Three Days Grace tix to giveaway for the PBA show and if you score a pair of those, you are in the running for the Vegas Trip flyaway to see them 10 days before the Lincoln show!

Plus, hey, WHO DOESN’T LIKE HALLOWEEN PARTIES? See you at 10pm Saturday night! GAME ON!

CLICK ON THE GRAPHIC FOR MORE INFO