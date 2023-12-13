Costly Burglary Tuesday Evening at a Northwest Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 13)–Police are investigating a burglary from Tuesday night at a home in northwest Lincoln, where thousands of dollars worth of items were taken.

According to LPD public information manager Erika Thomas, officers were called just before 8pm to a home near 9th and Irving, where the homeowners arrived and found the back door had been forced open. More than $18,000 worth of belongings are gone, including Chanel and Louis Vuitton bags and a 9mm handgun.

Damage to the back door is around $500. If you have information on this burglary, call Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.