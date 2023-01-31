Corrections Worker Accused of Sexual Assault on Co-Worker

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 31)–A Nebraska Department of Corrections employee has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a co-worker.

A news release from the Nebraska State Patrol to KFOR News says 33-year-old James Cherry was arrested on Monday at his home in Humboldt for first-degree sexual assault and third-degree sexual assault. Cherry is in the Johnson County Jail. The patrol says an investigation started when State Troopers got a report from state corrections officials.

The alleged assault happened at the Tecumseh State Prison in October 2022.