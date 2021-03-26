Corrections Officials Say Inmate Is Missing From CCC-Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 26)–Officials with the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln say an inmate is missing, after he didn’t return to his job from a lunch break Thursday.
According to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Corrections, 37-year-old Eric Kluthe is serving a three-year sentence for assault and strangulation out of Platte County. Kluthe is a white male, about 6-4, 220 pounds.
Corrections officials say if you see Kluthe, call police or the Nebraska State Patrol.