Corrections Department Staffer Gets Positive Covid-19 Test
Lincoln, NE (May 13, 2020) A Staff member at the Nebraska State Penitentiary has tested positive for Covid-19, the ninth staffer employed by the Department of Corrections with a confirmed infection.
Director Scott Frakes says the employee is self-isolating at home, and all their close contacts are being directed to isolate as well.
The first positive test of a prison staffer was announced on April 4th. Since then, employees of the Penitentiary, the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center, and the Omaha Community Corrections Center have come down the virus. Only one inmate, housed at the Community Corrections Center in Omaha, has tested positive so far.