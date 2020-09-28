Corona Virus Numbers Rising In Lancaster County
Lincoln, NE (September 28, 2020) Lincoln and Lancaster County confirmed 52 new cases of Covid-19 Monday. Figures from the City-County Health Department and the State of Nebraska show the county has had 1,186 new cases over the past fifteen days, an average of 79 new cases a day. It also equals about one fourth of all the new cases in the state recently.
Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services reported 901 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths linked to COVID-19 over the past weekend. The state’s online virus tracker shows 44,063 in Nebraska have tested positive since the outbreak began, including 467 new cases on Sunday and 434 new cases on Saturday.
Data from Johns Hopkins University shows the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska has risen over the past two weeks from 329 per day to 399.
Bryan Health reports a continued uptick in the number of Covid-19 patients.
2 months ago, Bryan was treating 7 covid patients. One month ago it had 13. Today, Bryan health is treating 43 patients with confirmed cases. Likewise, the number in intensive care has gone up from 2 at this point in July, to 4 in Late August, to 14 today.