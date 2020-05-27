Corona Funds To Support Broadband, Employment and Business Training
Governor Pete Ricketts is ready to start spending the bulk of the $10.8 Billion the State of Nebraska is receiving from the Federal Government for Corona Virus aid and relief. The massive pot of money was appropriated by Congress and approved by President Trump as part of the Nation’s response to the virus. State officials have been analyzing the effects of the Pandemic and how best to address them.
The Governor said the multitude of programs, ranging from reimbursement for medical supplies to aid for Day Care Centers, will be administered by a variety of agencies, but will be accounted for by an independent contractor hired from outside of State Government.
The amount is more than twice the size of the State’s annual General Fund Operating Budget, but must all be spent and accounted for by the end of the year.
