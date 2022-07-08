Cornhusker State Games Underway
Lincoln, NE (July 8) – More than 600 athletes will compete in the Cornhusker State Games this weekend beginning with youth swimming at the Fremont YMCA, which got under way earlier today.
In all, 10 sports are scheduled in six different communities for today through Sunday in the Games’ preliminary weekend. Most Cornhusker State Games sports take place July 15-24, with Opening Ceremonies kicking off the main weekend on Friday, July 15.
This weekend’s schedule includes: Swimming at the Fremont YMCA Friday-Sunday, Fencing HEMA events at the Gordon Lozier Athletic Center on the campus of Bellevue University Friday-Sunday, Electronic Darts at the Wave in Waverly Friday-Sunday, BMX Racing at Omaha BMX Friday only beginning at 6 p.m.
Sports beginning Saturday include: Adventure Race at 7 a.m. at Lake Cunningham in Omaha, BMX Freestyle at the NoWear BMX Compound near Unadilla, Horseshoe Pitching at Pawnee Park in Columbus, the Summer Youth Golf State Championship at Quail Run in Columbus and Coed Slow Pitch Softball at Mahoney Fields in Lincoln.
Sunday action includes: Badminton at 8 a.m. at Lincoln High, and the continuation of Swimming, Electronic Darts, Fencing, Youth Golf and Slow Pitch Softball.
Entries are still being accepted for most sports. Those interested in competing can find information and register at CornhuskerStateGames.com. Those interested in attending the Opening Ceremonies can find information at CornhuskerStateGames.com/OpeningCeremonies.
The Cornhusker State Games, conducted by the Nebraska Sports Council, is one of the largest multi-sport events in the nation. Platinum partners include Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, the Nebraska Medical Association, Pepsi-Cola of Lincoln and Nebraska Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine.