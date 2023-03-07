Corey Taylor says next solo record will be “best rock album of this year, and the next”

Roadrunner Records

Corey Taylor has high hopes for his next solo album.

In an interview with NME, the Slipknot frontman declares that the upcoming record, the follow-up to 2020’s CMFT, is “going to be the best rock album of this year, and the next.”

“I can’t wait for people to hear this album,” Taylor says. “It chews up that first record and spits it out.”

“It’s more dialed-in with everything people expect from me,” he continues. “It’s got hints of CMFT but there are also hints of Slipknot, Stone Sour and all the stuff I’ve done in my acoustic shows. It’s got everything for everybody. People are going to f***ing lose it.”

As for when we’ll get to hear that, Taylor teases a new single coming in May to coincide with his recently announced solo tour, prior to the album release in the fall.

“We’re aiming for an eventual September release that’ll fall in the middle of a tour we’re plotting now,” Taylor says. “Obviously, the best way to make God laugh is to announce your plans though.”

