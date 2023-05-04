Corey Taylor reveals Slipknot song he “vetoed” from live set

Corey Taylor apparently tried to “veto” a classic Slipknot tune from the band’s set list.

Speaking with the All Things Music podcast, Taylor shares that he at one pointed wanted to stop playing the song “Wait and Bleed” live.

“I’m not the one who vetoes these things,” Taylor explains. “I vetoed one song for a half a tour … ‘Wait And Bleed,’ because I was f****** tired of playing it. I was like, ‘Man, can we do one run where we don’t play it?’”

“Wait and Bleed” was released as Slipknot’s first-ever single in 1999, and is one of Taylor and company’s most-played live songs. Despite whatever veto Taylor made at one point, Slipknot continues to include “Wait and Bleed” on the set list, and the frontman even plays it during his solo concerts.

“I can’t escape it,” Taylor says. “People love that song.”

“It’s not a bad song, it’s just old,” he continues. “I, like everybody else who makes music, I love the fact that we have legacy stuff, but, man, I f****** played that for every f****** concert.”

