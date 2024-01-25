Corey Taylor gives update on mental health + Asian tour: “I’m working on self-care right now”

Corey Taylor announced earlier in January that he was canceling his North American solo tour because his “mental and physical health have been breaking down.” On January 24, the Slipknot frontman posted an update, not just on his health but on his plans to perform in Asia in the coming months.

“I, over the last year, have had a complete and utter breakdown of boundaries, mental health, ego, entitlement, the whole nine yards, culminating in a very, very real, very near relapse that… I kind of don’t recognize myself,” he said. “So, again, I wanted to address this and just tell people that I needed time to reset, I needed time to start working on my heart and my mind and get straight.”

Taylor then said he understood why fans are upset that he canceled the North American dates but not the Asian ones.

“Originally, that [news] was supposed to be mentioned in the statement that I released relating to my mental health lapse,” he noted of his January 5 post. “The reason I’m keeping the Southeast Asia run, it’s literally four shows, it’s literally a week. I’m gonna see how I do with that and just take it day by day, basically.”

“I’m working on self-care right now, getting the help that I need and surrounding myself with my family,” he added. “It’s a long road and I don’t know what’s at the end of it, but I look forward to it. I have gratitude for it, and I hope you can show me some patience.”

