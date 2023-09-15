Corey Taylor earns second #1 solo single on ﻿’Billboard’﻿ Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with “Beyond”

Corey Taylor has earned his second #1 solo single on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

The honor belongs to the song “Beyond,” the lead single off the Slipknot frontman’s sophomore solo effort, CMF2. His first #1 was “Black Eyes Blue,” a cut off his 2020 debut solo record, CMFT.

Slipknot, by the way, has never hit #1 on Mainstream Rock Airplay, though they reached #2 twice, with “Snuff” and “The Devil in I.” Taylor’s other band, Stone Sour, has four Mainstream Rock Airplay leaders: “Through Glass,” “Tired,” “Say You’ll Haunt Me” and “Song #3.”

News of the single’s ascension fittingly comes on release day for CMF2, which dropped Friday, September 15. Taylor’s tour in support of the album continues Friday in Wallingford, Connecticut.

