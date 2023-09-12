Corey Taylor drops new ﻿’CMF2’﻿ song, “We Are the Rest”

Corey Taylor has dropped a new song called “We Are the Rest,” a track off the Slipknot frontman’s upcoming solo album, CMF2.

You can listen to “We Are the Rest” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

CMF2, Taylor’s second solo effort, is due out Friday, September 15. It also features the songs “Beyond,” “Post Traumatic Blues” and “Talk Sick.”

Taylor is currently touring the U.S. in support of CMF2. The headlining run continues Tuesday, September 12, in Montclair, New Jersey.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

