Corey Taylor dropping new solo single “Beyond” next week

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor is releasing a new solo song next week.

The track is called “Beyond” and will arrive Tuesday, May 16, alongside a video.

“So stoked for you to hear this one!” Taylor says.

“Beyond” will presumably be the first single off Taylor’s upcoming album, CMF2, the sophomore follow-up to his 2020 solo debut, CMFT. CMF2 is due out later this year on Taylor’s Decibel Cooper imprint with the label BMG.

