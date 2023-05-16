Corey Taylor details ﻿’CMF2’﻿ solo album; listen to single “Beyond” now

Corey Taylor has officially announced his next solo album, CMF2.

The sophomore follow-up to the Slipknot frontman’s 2020 solo debut, CMFT, arrives September 15. Lead single “Beyond” is out now via digital outlets. You can also watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

“I originally wrote it as an aggressive romantic song, but I’m also looking at it now as a kind of ‘come together’ song,” Taylor says. “Bringing the masses together, and letting them know that I want my music to take them beyond what they may think about me. Maybe they’ve had a misconception about me.”

“It’s not exactly a calling card, more like throwing the bat signal up and being ‘alright, let’s turn everything on its head,’” he continues. “It’s almost a dual threat, because now I look at it from two standpoints.”

Along with the album news, Taylor has announced a fall headlining tour running from August 25 in Denver to October 5 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit CoreyTaylor.com.

Here’s the CMF2 track list:

“The Box”

“Post Traumatic Blues”

“Talk Sick”

“Breath of Fresh Smoke”

“Beyond”

“We Are the Rest”

“Midnight”

“Starmate”

“Sorry Me”

“Punchline”

“Someday I’ll Change Your Mind”

“All I Want Is Hate”

“Dead Flies”

