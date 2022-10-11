Coolest Thing Made In Nebraska

(KFOR NEWS October 11, 2022) After more than 20,000 votes, the champion of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce’s “Coolest Things Made in Nebraska” contest is…. the New York City Transit Authority R211 Rail Car made at Kawasaki Motors in Lincoln. The second “Coolest Thing” was the Pivot Walker, made by Chief Fabrication in Grand Island.

From Embassy Suites La Vista Hotel and Conference Center, James Berringer, Senior Vice President of Membership and Marketing with the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce, declared Kawasaki the winner from among 50 entries. Other products and companies making into the Top 16 included:

The Rambler, Handlebend, O’Neill

Dorothy Lynch, Tasty Toppings, Columbus

System Built Modular Homes, Heritage Homes of Nebraska, Wayne

Wooden Barns and Homes, Timberlyne, Wayne

Grain Weevil, Aurora

MIRA, Virtual Incision, Lincoln

Grandma’s Fruitcakes, Beatrice Bakery Co, Beatrice

Road Zipper, Lindsay Corporation, Omaha

Rescue Aerials and STINGER Extinguishing Booms for Firetrucks, Rosenbauer, Fremont

Mars 2020 Mission Ducts, Royal Engineered Composites, Minden

Track Hurdles, Blazer Athletic Equipment, Fremont

Pivot Walker, Chief Fabrication, Grand Island

EagleSpan, Behlen Mfg. Co . , Columbus

, Columbus Tractor Stalk Roller, KinnanFAB, Cozad

Retail Shelving, Lozier, Omaha

Berringer said the competition was a great way to learn about many products made in the Cornhusker State because Nebraska’s manufacturing industry had an image issue…”We had an issue with connecting people to careers in manufacturing. We have people thinking manufacturing is dirty, dark and dangerous. This is a great opportunity. We had over 20,000 unique votes in this competition. I really thought we had 16 really cool things show up.”

