Cookin’ with LZZY!

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale has become Gibson’s first-ever female brand ambassador, the company has announced.
To commemorate the occasion, Hale and Gibson have teamed up to issue the Hale signature Explorerbird, a “first of its kind” guitar that features an Explorer body and neck, with a Firebird headstock, Gibson reveals. The guitar, the fourth produced by Hale and Gibson, is now available.
The new guitar arrives just after Halestorm’s “The Steeple” turned up at number one on the Rock Radio chart, marking the band’s second consecutive chart-topping single.