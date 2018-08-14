Convicted Killer Moore Executed By Lethal Injection

Nebraska has carried out its first execution since 1997 with the lethal injection of Carey Dean Moore, who fatally shot two cab drivers almost four decades ago.

Moore was executed Tuesday with a combination of four drugs that had never been used before in an execution in the United States, including the powerful opioid fentanyl. The execution also marked the first lethal injection in Nebraska and it took 23 minutes to complete.

“The Lancaster County coroner produced Moore’s time of death at 10:47am,” Department of Corrections director Scott Frakes told reporters.

Grant Schulte of the Associated Press was one of the four media witnesses to the execution, describing what Moore did as he entered the death chamber.

“He turned his head left and mouthed several words to a number of witnesses, including ‘I love you,” Schulte said.

Schulte, Joe Duggan of the Omaha World-Herald, Chip Matthews of News Channel Nebraska and Brent Martin of the Nebraska Radio Network were the media witnesses. Three other people, plus a member of the clergy were also present to see Moore’s execution.

Moore had his death warrant read to him around 9:15am, when he gave his final words. He said, “Just the statement (hand written about capitol punishment and the parole of his brother, Donald) I hand delivered to you already, about my brother, Donnie, and the innocent men on Nebraska’s death row. That’s all I have to say.”

Moore was one of the nation’s longest-serving death row inmates. He was sentenced to death on June 20, 1980 for the August 1979 murders of two Omaha cab drivers, Reuel Van Ness and Maynard Helgeland.

Moore’s death comes about three years after Nebraska lawmakers abolished the death penalty, only to have it reinstated the following year through a ballot initiative partially financed by Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts.

