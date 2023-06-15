Convicted Felon Caught with Handgun, Marijuana Following Traffic Stop

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 15)–A 21-year-old man is behind bars, after he was involved in a fight with a large group of people and fled from a traffic stop Wednesday night in the area of 22nd and Holdrege.

Lincoln Police say Daygeon Bateman was initially contacted after officers were called Wednesday night to a home in the 2200 block of Sheldon Street about the fight. Vollmer says Bateman allegedly got out of the SUV and dropped what appeared to be a pistol, picked it up and ran off.

Bateman was eventually caught in a nearby backyard and officers seized what turned out to be a 9mm handgun, along with a small amount of marijuana.

Bateman, who was convicted of a felony last year, was arrested for felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and cited for obstructing an officer and having less than an ounce of marijuana.