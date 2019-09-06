Controlled Prairie Burn Friday

(KFOR NEWS September 6, 2019) Restoration work will take place in a 12-acre portion of the Prairie Corridor on Haines Branch near Denton, Friday, September 6 from 10 a.m. to noon. This controlled burn near West 3rd and Southwest 98th streets is being performed in preparation for a native planting later this month. Controlled burns are a tool to manage large areas of native plants and grasses. Land managers monitor weather and air quality conditions to ensure safe burns.
READ MORE: Oakland, CA, verdicts in trial of warehouse fire that killed former Lincoln woman and 35 others